TEXT-Fitch affirms Austria at 'AAA';outlook stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 17 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Austria’s Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at ‘AAA’. The rating Outlooks on both Long-term ratings are Stable. Fitch has simultaneously affirmed Austria’s Country Ceiling at ‘AAA’ and its Short-term foreign currency IDR at ‘F1+'.

Austria’s ‘AAA’ rating is underpinned by its developed, flexible economy, strong domestic institutions and a long track record of stability-oriented economic policy. The solid economic fundamentals are reflected in a fast recovery from the 2008-09 recession, low unemployment and a relatively favourable fiscal position within the eurozone.

“Notwithstanding the strong fundamentals, the exposure of Austrian banks to Emerging Europe, including large volumes to weaker members, is significant, but currently is not a material risk to Austria’s ‘AAA’ status” says Gergely Kiss, Director in Fitch’s Sovereign group.

Following the recapitalization and nationalization of smaller financial institutions in previous years, domestic risks to financial stability are limited, though the 30% share of CHF mortgages is a source of vulnerability. The exposure of Austrian banks to Emerging Europe remains substantial and unlikely to change significantly in the short term. Fitch’s assessment is that the net exposure, taking into account the local funding of the subsidiaries, is at a manageable level, around 30% of Austria’s GDP and currently pose a small fiscal risk. Systemic risks to the Austrian sovereign could, however, materialize if the balance sheets of subsidiaries in the region’s weaker countries were to come under further stress.

Furthermore, Austria is not immune to the systemic nature of the eurozone crisis. Despite important policy measures, such as the adoption of the fiscal compact and the ECB’s three-year liquidity operations, and subsequent stabilisation of sovereign and bank funding conditions in the eurozone, only a broad-based and sustainable economic recovery across the region will mark the end of the crisis.

The public debt and deficit targets of the medium-term fiscal consolidation programme announced in February 2012 are in line with the requirements of the fiscal compact and are more ambitious than the commitments of the 2011 Stability Programme. The smaller than expected 2011 budget deficit together with the dominance of expenditure cuts among the measures provides a favourable starting position for the consolidation. However, in light of the weak and uncertain economic outlook, in Fitch’s view only the strict implementation of the consolidation measures can ensure a falling debt/GDP ratio from 2013-2014 onwards.

The Austrian economy grew rapidly in H111, taking advantage of Germany’s strong economic performance before slowing down due to the intensification of the financial tension in the eurozone. Austria has the lowest unemployment rate in the EU, at 4.2% in 2011. Social partnership, a cornerstone of Austria’s stability oriented policy framework, has traditionally contributed to modest wage dynamics and low inflation. Having the Deutsche Mark as the nominal anchor of economic policy since 1980 ensured disciplined domestic policies and proved to be a valuable experience to help maintaining competitiveness and avoiding excessive imbalances within the eurozone.

A deterioration of Austrian subsidiaries’ balance sheets in Emerging Europe, through its impact on the parents’ capital position could put pressure on the sovereign rating. A new wave of the intensification of financial tensions in the eurozone could negatively affect the creditworthiness of even the strongest member states like Austria. Also, a material slippage from the fiscal consolidation targets could trigger a negative rating action. Conversely, a decrease in the risk-weighted exposure to Emerging Europe, a normalization of eurozone financial and economic conditions and the full implementation of the consolidation programme would further underpin Austria’s ‘AAA’ sovereign rating.