#Credit Markets
April 17, 2012 / 11:01 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch migrates R. K. Infra Corp to non-monitored

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 17 - Fitch Ratings has migrated India-based R. K. Infra Corp Private Limited’s (R K Infra) ‘Fitch BB(ind)’ National Long-term rating with a Stable Outlook to the non-monitored category. This rating will now appear as ‘Fitch BB(ind)nm’ on the agency’s website. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings have been migrated to the non-monitored category due to lack of adequate information, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of R K Infra. The ratings will remain in the non-monitored category for a period of six months and be withdrawn at the end of that period. However, in the event the issuer starts furnishing information during this six-month period, the ratings could be reinstated and will be communicated through a Rating Action Commentary.

Fitch has also migrated R K Infra’s bank loan ratings to the non-monitored category as follows:

- INR205m fund-based working capital limits: migrated to ‘Fitch BB(ind)nm’/‘Fitch A4+(ind)nm’ from ‘Fitch BB+(ind)'/‘Fitch A4+(ind)’

- INR655m non-fund-based working capital limits: migrated to ‘Fitch A4+(ind)nm’ from ‘Fitch A4+(ind)'

