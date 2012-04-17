TEXT-Fitch affirms Sundaram Textiles at 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'/stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 17 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Sundaram Textiles Limited’s (Sundaram) National Long-Term rating at ‘Fitch BBB-(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The affirmation reflects Sundaram’s stable liquidity position and timely debt servicing in the financial year ended March 2012 (FY12), despite deterioration in its financial performance. This is because the company received timely financial support from its sponsors by way of unsecured loans. EBIDTA margins fell to 8% in 9MFY12 from 16% in FY11 due to a significant fall in the prices of cotton and cotton yarn in H1FY12. Raw material costs accounted for 51.4%% of total sales in 9MFY12 (FY11: 45.9%). Power shortages also impacted the company’s levels and cost of production.

However, Sundaram’s estimated financial leverage for end-FY12 (gross adjusted debt/EBIDTA: 3.7x) is much below the previous negative rating guideline of 4.5x. This is because the company has been increasingly focusing on high-margin value-added yarn as opposed to commodity yarn and enjoying price benefits from the combined and bulk procurement of cotton with a group company, Dattatreya Textiles Limited (‘Fitch BBB-(ind)'/Stable).

Fitch expects Sundaram’s financial performance to stabilise in FY13, when the high-cost inventory will be fully exhausted and with reduced volatility of cotton and yarn prices, measures taken to reduce power costs and a continued increase in the proportion of value-added yarn.

Positive rating guidelines include a sustained improvement in Sundaram’s revenue and profitability, leading to financial leverage below 2.5x. Any sustained deterioration in leverage above 4.5x would be negative for the ratings.

Sundaram is a Madurai-based yarn manufacturer with a total installed capacity of 48,716 spindles. In FY11, revenue was INR541m (FY10: INR337m), EBIDTA was INR87m (INR58m), profit after tax was INR26m (INR21m), and financial leverage was 3.23x (3.82x).

Rating actions on Sundaram’s bank facilities:

INR119m term loans: affirmed at ‘Fitch BBB-(ind)’

INR110m fund-based facilities: affirmed at ‘Fitch BBB-(ind)'/‘Fitch A3(ind)’

INR50m non-fund-based facilities: affirmed at ‘Fitch BBB-(ind)'/‘Fitch A3(ind)'