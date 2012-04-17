TEXT-Fitch:Goldman, Morgan & BofA's CDS signal rising concerns

American Express Company (FINANCIALS/General Financial)

Credit spreads have tightened over the last three months, with the five-year point tightening from 99 bps to 79 bps, a decrease of -21%. The liquidity score on American Express Company decreased from 7.12 to 6.9 over the three-month period, causing a decrease in liquidity from trading in the 11th percentile to the 17th percentile.

Chubb Corporation (FINANCIALS/Nonlife Insurance)

Credit spreads have widened over the last three months, with the five-year point widening from 61 bps to 63 bps, an increase of 4%. The liquidity score on Chubb Corporation decreased from 6.89 to 6.64 over the three-month period, causing a decrease in liquidity from trading in the sixth percentile to the 10th percentile.

Capital One Financial Corporation (FINANCIALS/General Financial)

Credit spreads have tightened over the last three months, with the five-year point tightening from 122 bps to 117 bps, a decrease of -4%. The liquidity score on Capital One Financial Corporation decreased from 6.94 to 6.72 over the three-month period, causing a decrease in liquidity from trading in the seventh percentile to the 12th percentile.

CSX Corporation (INDUSTRIALS/Industrial Transportation)

Credit spreads have tightened over the last three months, with the five-year point tightening from 56 bps to 53 bps, a decrease of -5%. The liquidity score on CSX Corporation decreased from 7.6 to 6.74 over the three-month period, causing an increase in liquidity from trading in the 25th percentile to the 12th percentile.

E I Dupont de Nemours (BASIC MATERIALS/Chemicals)

Credit spreads have tightened over the last three months, with the five-year point tightening from 68 bps to 47 bps, a decrease of -30%. The liquidity score on E I Dupont de Nemours decreased from 7.27 to 6.9 over the three-month period, causing a decrease in liquidity from trading in the 15th percentile to the 17th percentile.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (HEALTH CARE/Health Care Equipment & Services)

Credit spreads have tightened over the last three months, with the five-year point tightening from 88 bps to 70 bps, a decrease of -20%. The liquidity score on Quest Diagnostics Incorporated decreased from 7.74 to 6.94 over the three-month period, causing an increase in liquidity from trading in the 29th percentile to the 18th percentile.

Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc. (BASIC MATERIALS/Industrial Metals)

Credit spreads have widened over the last three months, with the five-year point widening from 180 bps to 183 bps, an increase of 2%. The liquidity score on Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc. decreased from 6.94 to 6.69 over the three-month period, causing a decrease in liquidity from trading in the 7th percentile to the 11th percentile.

GATX Corporation (INDUSTRIALS/Support Services)

Credit spreads have tightened over the last three months, with the five-year point tightening from 210 bps to 190 bps, a decrease of -10%. The liquidity score on GATX Corporation decreased from 7.55 to 6.92 over the three-month period, causing an increase in liquidity from trading in the 23rd percentile to the 17th percentile.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (FINANCIALS/General Financial)

Credit spreads have tightened over the last three months, with the five-year point tightening from 293 bps to 270 bps, a decrease of -8%. The liquidity score on Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased from 6.62 to 5.79 over the three-month period, causing an increase in liquidity from trading in the second percentile to the first percentile.

Halliburton Company (OIL & GAS/Oil Equipment Services & Distribution)

Credit spreads have tightened over the last three months, with the five-year point tightening from 105 bps to 70 bps, a decrease of -33%. The liquidity score on Halliburton Company decreased from 7.25 to 6.56 over the three-month period, causing an increase in liquidity from trading in the 13th percentile to the eighth percentile.

Honeywell International Inc. (INDUSTRIALS/General Industrials)

Credit spreads have tightened over the last three months, with the five-year point tightening from 42 bps to 30 bps, a decrease of -28%. The liquidity score on Honeywell International Inc. decreased from 7.37 to 6.89 over the three-month period, causing an increase in liquidity from trading in the 18th percentile to the 16th percentile.

International Business Machines Corporation (TECHNOLOGY/Software & Computer Services)

Credit spreads have tightened over the last three months, with the five-year point tightening from 44 bps to 28 bps, a decrease of -37%. The liquidity score on International Business Machines Corporation decreased from 7.75 to 7.23 over the three-month period, causing an increase in liquidity from trading in the 30th percentile to the 27th percentile.

Johnson & Johnson (HEALTH CARE/Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology)

Credit spreads have tightened over the last three months, with the five-year point tightening from 41 bps to 40 bps, a decrease of -2%. The liquidity score on Johnson & Johnson decreased from 8.51 to 7.89 over the three-month period, causing an increase in liquidity from trading in the 51st percentile to the 42nd percentile.

Kinder Morgan Energy Partners L.P. (OIL & GAS/Oil Equipment Services & Distribution)

Credit spreads have tightened over the last three months, with the five-year point tightening from 201 bps to 178 bps, a decrease of -12%. The liquidity score on Kinder Morgan Energy Partners L.P. decreased from 6.72 to 6.39 over the three-month period, causing a decrease in liquidity from trading in the third percentile to the fifth percentile.

Coca-Cola Company (The) (CONSUMER GOODS/Beverages)

Credit spreads have widened over the last three months, with the five-year point widening from 47 bps to 52 bps, an increase of 11%. The liquidity score on Coca-Cola Company (The) decreased from 8.14 to 7.58 over the three-month period, causing an increase in liquidity from trading in the 39th percentile to the 35th percentile.

Marriott International, Inc. (CONSUMER SERVICES/Travel & Leisure)

Credit spreads have tightened over the last three months, with the five-year point tightening from 121 bps to 90 bps, a decrease of -26%. The liquidity score on Marriott International, Inc. decreased from 7.16 to 6.76 over the three-month period, causing a decrease in liquidity from trading in the 12th percentile to the 13th percentile.

New York Times Company (The) (CONSUMER SERVICES/Media)

Credit spreads have widened over the last three months, with the five-year point widening from 282 bps to 296 bps, an increase of 5%. The liquidity score on New York Times Company (The) increased from 7.03 to 7.05 over the three-month period, causing a decrease in liquidity from trading in the ninth percentile to the 22nd percentile.

Sherwin-Williams Company (The) (INDUSTRIALS/Construction & Materials)

Credit spreads have widened over the last three months, with the five-year point widening from 59 bps to 67 bps, an increase of 15%. The liquidity score on Sherwin-Williams Company (The) decreased from 7.33 to 6.95 over the three-month period, causing a decrease in liquidity from trading in the 17th percentile to the 18th percentile.

Verizon Communications, Inc. (TELECOMMUNICATIONS/Fixed Line Telecommunications)

Credit spreads have tightened over the last three months, with the five-year point tightening from 66 bps to 63 bps, a decrease of -5%. The liquidity score on Verizon Communications, Inc. decreased from 7.37 to 6.71 over the three-month period, causing an increase in liquidity from trading in the 18th percentile to the 11th percentile.

Yum! Brands Inc. (CONSUMER SERVICES/Travel & Leisure)

Credit spreads have tightened over the last three months, with the five-year point tightening from 79 bps to 65 bps, a decrease of -18%. The liquidity score on Yum! Brands Inc. decreased from 7.39 to 6.98 over the three-month period, causing a decrease in liquidity from trading in the 19th percentile to the 20th percentile.

Bank of America Corporation (FINANCIALS/Banks)

Credit spreads have tightened over the last three months, with the five-year point tightening from 342 bps to 270 bps, a decrease of -21%. The liquidity score on Bank of America Corporation decreased from 6.48 to 6.09 over the three-month period. The regional percentile ranking stayed the same

Morgan Stanley (FINANCIALS/Nonequity Investment Instruments)

Credit spreads have widened over the last three months, with the five-year point widening from 369 bps to 374 bps, an increase of 1%. The liquidity score on Morgan Stanley decreased from 6.37 to 5.43 over the three-month period. The regional percentile ranking stayed the same

SLM Corporation (a.k.a Sallie Mae) (FINANCIALS/General Financial)

Credit spreads have tightened over the last three months, with the five-year point tightening from 616 bps to 463 bps, a decrease of -25%. The liquidity score on SLM Corporation (a.k.a Sallie Mae) decreased from 6.03 to 5.69 over the three-month period. The regional percentile ranking stayed the same

