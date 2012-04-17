TEXT-S&P ups UAE-based Aldar Properties to 'B+'

We also raised to ‘B+’ from ‘B’ our issue ratings on the $1.25 billion 10.75% senior unsecured notes due May 2014, issued by Atlantic Finance Ltd. and guaranteed by Aldar, and on the UAE dirham (AED) 3.75 billion al-ijarah sukuk due June 2013, issued by special purpose vehicle Sukuk Funding (No.2) Ltd. The recovery rating on these instruments is unchanged at ‘4’, indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery in the event of a payment default.

Rationale

The upgrade reflects our view that Aldar’s operating cash flow generation will likely stabilize over the next two to three years, owing to its stronger liquidity profile following the new AED4 billion credit facility with National Bank of Abu Dhabi (NBAD; A+/Stable/A-1) entered into this week. Aldar’s liquidity position also benefits from a further AED16.8 billion of asset sales to the government announced in January 2012. The new credit facility will bridge timing differences between the agreed payment installments under the government transactions and Aldar’s debt maturity profile and operating and capital expenditure commitments. Furthermore, the facility provides funding at attractive terms and will help to improve Aldar’s overall funding cost.

The rating is based on our view of the company’s stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which we assess at ‘b-'. It also includes two notches of uplift reflecting our opinion that there is a “moderately high” likelihood that the government of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi (AA/Stable/A-1+) would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to Aldar in the event of financial distress. We assess Aldar’s business risk profile as “weak” and its financial risk profile as “highly leveraged” under our criteria.

Our assessment of Aldar’s SACP reflects weak property market fundamentals in Abu Dhabi, the company’s poor profitability track record, and a highly leveraged financial profile. Aldar’s credit strengths include, in our opinion, the group’s position as one of the largest property companies in Abu Dhabi, its close relationship with the government in project planning and execution, and the significant reduction in its development exposure through over AED30 billion of asset sales to the government of Abu Dhabi.

That said, the ratings on Aldar do not reflect the implications of a potential merger with Abu Dhabi-based Sorouh Real Estate PJSC (Sorouh; not rated). This is because we understand that discussions are in the very early stages and there is no certainty that the transaction will take place.

Our assumption about the likelihood of extraordinary government support is based on a track record of significant support measures in the form of asset acquisitions and capital injections.

We consider Aldar to be a government-related entity (GRE). In accordance with our criteria for GREs, our view of a “moderately high” likelihood of extraordinary government support is based on our assessment of Aldar‘s:

-- “Important” role, given the Abu Dhabi government’s strategy of diversifying the economy and the group’s strong position in the Abu Dhabi property development market; and

-- “Strong” link with the government, which controls Aldar’s strategy through Mubadala Development Co. PJSC (AA/Stable/A-1+).

On Dec. 31, 2011, Aldar’s total debt, after Standard & Poor’s adjustments, was AED14.0 billion ($3.8 billion).

Liquidity

We assess Aldar’s liquidity position as “adequate” under our criteria, with liquidity sources covering uses by more than 1.2x over the coming 12 months.

Key liquidity sources for the 12 months to Dec. 31, 2012, include:

-- Cash and bank balances of AED4.2 billion on Dec. 31, 2011, of which we consider AED300 million as maintenance cash and therefore not available for debt repayment.

-- AED4 billion availability under the NBAD revolving credit facility, of which AED3 billion is due in January 2014 and AED1 billion due in January 2015.

-- Our estimate of more than AED3.0 billion of operating cash inflow for 2012, largely the result of government transactions.

Key liquidity uses for 12 months to Dec. 31, 2012, include:

-- AED5.1 billion of short-term debt.

-- Our estimate of about AED1.3 billion in capital expenditures.

-- Proposed dividend of AED0.2 billion.

We understand that Aldar has some headroom under financial covenants, including minimum consolidated tangible net worth of AED6 billion (AED7.1 billion on Dec. 31, 2011) and debt below 70% (about 46% on Dec. 31, 2011).

Recovery

The issue ratings on the $1.25 billion 10.75% senior unsecured notes due May 2014 and AED3.75 billion of al-ijarah sukuk due June 2013 are ‘B+', in line with the long-term corporate credit rating on Aldar. The recovery rating on these debt instruments is ‘4’, indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The AED3.75 billion sukuk al-ijarah certificates were issued by special purpose vehicle Sukuk Funding (No. 2) Ltd. We estimate recovery prospects for the instruments at the low end of the 30%-50% range.

Although our recovery prospect forecasts for the rated, unsecured instruments have significantly decreased as a result of the raising of the AED4.0 billion RCF, we still see recovery in the 30%-50% range, albeit at the lower end, consistent with a recovery rating of ‘4’.

We base our estimate of recovery prospects on a discrete asset valuation, which we believe to be the most appropriate valuation method due to the company’s considerable asset base.

To calculate recoveries, we simulate a hypothetical default scenario, triggered mainly by a weakening of the general economic environment leading to reduced free cash flow generation and an inability to refinance maturing debt in 2014.

Our valuation assumptions include stresses at various levels on our estimates for the book value of Aldar’s assets at year-end 2013.

We then deduct secured and prior-ranking claims, including the new RCF. This results in a residual value, including prepetition interests, of about AED2.9 billion available to cover the various unsecured claims, which we expect will amount to AED9.4 billion at our hypothetical point of default in 2014. This leads to recovery prospects at the low end of the 30%-50% range.

Importantly, we view recovery prospects as volatile since assets comprise mostly real estate, with value depending to a large extent on economic conditions. The government also has a track record of intervening to acquire assets of national importance.

For more information, please see “Recovery Report: Aldar Properties PJSC Recovery Rating Profile,” published on Dec. 16, 2011, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectations of continued government support for Aldar in the form of funding from local banks and government-sponsored work that should enable it to reach a stable operational and financial performance over the next two to three years. If we believe that the likelihood of a merger with Sorouh increases, we will review the ratings on Aldar. A merger could affect Aldar’s SACP and/or the two notches of uplift we incorporate for extraordinary government support.

We may consider lowering the ratings if Aldar fails to break even, its liquidity position deteriorates, or its business risk profile weakens following changes to its asset composition or strategy.

We may raise the ratings if Aldar’s operational performance improves significantly, leading us to raise our assessment of its SACP. This would include stable and sustainable earnings and positive free cash flow generation, as well as adequate liquidity.

Ratings List

Upgraded; Ratings Affirmed

To From

Aldar Properties PJSC

Sukuk Funding (No.2) Ltd.

Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/B B/Stable/B

Upgraded

Atlantic Finance Ltd.*

Sukuk Funding (No.2) Ltd.

Senior Unsecured B+ B

Recovery Rating 4 4

*Guaranteed by Aldar Properties PJSC