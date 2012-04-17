TEXT-S&P ratings - Aldar Properties PJSC

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 17 -

Ratings -- Aldar Properties PJSC ---------------------------------- 17-Apr-2012

CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/B Country: United Arab

Emirates

Primary SIC: Real estate

agents and

managers

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

17-Apr-2012 B+/B B+/B

15-Nov-2010 B/B B/B

30-Jul-2010 BB-/B BB-/B

25-Apr-2008 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

