TEXT-Fitch:RBI interest rate cut neutral for Indian sovereign rating

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 17 - The Reserve Bank of India’s decision to cut its repurchase rate by 50 basis points to 8% Tuesday is neutral for India’s ‘BBB-’ rating with Stable Outlook, Fitch Ratings says. We regard some monetary easing as an appropriate response to India’s cyclical economic downturn, following a moderation in Indian inflation in the first part of 2012.

As we have previously noted, this moderation has given the RBI room to cut rates. Tuesday’s cut was the first since the central bank embarked on a series of rate increases totalling 375bp from March 2010 to October last year.

In contrast to monetary policy, fiscal policy headroom is restrained by the government’s fiscal consolidation goals. Public finances remain a key rating weakness. Thus we would expect what stimulus the Indian economy needs to come from the monetary rather than fiscal side, and a rate cut is not a dramatic surprise.

The space to cut rates further may be reduced if oil prices continue to rise. Given the commitment to cap subsidies at 2% of GDP announced in the March budget, this could result in higher retail petrol prices and higher inflation. More problematic would be a resulting increase in the current account deficit, which tightens domestic liquidity conditions and raises the cost of government borrowing.