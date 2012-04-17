TEXT-S&P drops 'BBB-' rating on Allianz Insurance JSC

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Rating Action

On April 17, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services withdrew its ‘BBB-’ long-term counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings and ‘ruAA+’ Russia national scale ratings on Allianz Insurance JSC (Allianz Russia) following its merger into OJSC Insurance Company Allianz (not rated).

Rationale

The withdrawal follows a restructuring carried out by the Allianz group, which legally took effect at the beginning of April 2012. The restructuring took the form of a merger of Allianz Russia and Progress Garant (not rated) into OJSC Insurance Company Allianz (formerly ROSNO, not rated). Following this reorganization, Allianz Russia ceased to exist as a separate legal entity.

Ratings List

Not Rated Action

To From

Allianz Insurance JSC

Counterparty Credit Rating NR/-- BBB-/Stable/--

Financial Strength Rating NR/-- BBB-/Stable/--

Russia National Scale Rating NR/--/-- ruAA+/--/--