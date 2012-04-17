TEXT-S&P summary: Boras (City of)

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Boras (City of) ------------------------------- 17-Apr-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: AA+/Stable/A-1+ Country: Sweden
Primary SIC: Legislative
bodies
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
30-Mar-2012 AA+/A-1+ AA+/A-1+
===============================================================================
Rationale
The ratings on the Swedish City of Boras reflect Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ view of Sweden’s stable and supportive local and regional government system, together with the city’s well-diversified local economy with limited exposure to cyclical industries. Boras’ prudent financial management, modest debt position and robust budgetary performance further support the ratings.