TEXT-S&P ratings - Vietnam Export Import Commercial Joint Stock Bank
November 16, 2012 / 7:31 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P ratings - Vietnam Export Import Commercial Joint Stock Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 16 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Vietnam Export Import Commercial Joint Stock Bank ------ 16-Nov-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/B Country: Vietnam

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

16-Nov-2012 B+/B B+/B

===============================================================================

