TEXT-Fitch assigns Auto ABS 2012-2's asset-backed notes final 'AAsf' rating

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 16 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Auto ABS 2012-2 S.r.l.’s EUR537.2m class A asset-backed fixed rate notes due in April 2025 a final rating of ‘AAsf’ with a Stable Outlook. The rating reflects the pool’s expected asset performance and the class A notes’ available credit enhancement.

The issuance proceeds were used to purchase a portfolio of performing auto loan receivables originated by Banque PSA Finance, Italian Branch (BPF-IT). The transaction is static.

The portfolio consists of 82,684 loans, with an outstanding aggregate principal balance of EUR621.0m. Around 91% of the loans in the pool are granted to private clients while the remaining 9% are granted to commercial clients for the purchase of new (90%) or used (10%) vehicles. Most of loans are fully amortizing (99%) and the remainder is balloon.

To determine the base case default assumption Fitch focused on default data back to 2007 which, in the agency’s view, are a better representation of the current economic environment and took into account the agency’s expectations on the Italian economy as published in the Global Economic Outlook on 27 September 2012. The derived base case default and recovery assumptions are in line with the assumptions for other Italian auto loan transactions and below the European average.

The class A notes benefits from 13.5% credit enhancement via the subordination of the class B notes and from excess spread to cover defaults generated by the difference between the weighted average (WA) portfolio rate and the interest paid on the notes and senior costs. The credit enhancement is expected to cover for the transaction commingling risk exposure Fitch assumed in its analysis.

The transaction also benefits from a fully funded cash reserve sized at EUR10m (1.6% of the portfolio initial balance) which provides liquidity support and will not amortise during the transaction’s lifetime.

Both the notes and the portfolio bear a fixed interest rate and therefore the transaction does not envisage any swap structure.

BPF-IT is the Italian branch of the financial subsidiary of the car maker Peugeot S.A. Fitch performed an originator review as part of its analytical process and deems the underwriting and servicing processes to be in line with market standard.

A new issue report, including a rating sensitivity analysis, will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com.