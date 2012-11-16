FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch:Laender 41's 'AAA' rating unchanged following increase
November 16, 2012 / 9:51 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch:Laender 41's 'AAA' rating unchanged following increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 16 - Fitch Ratings says that the AAA’ Long-term rating of Laender 41’s EUR1.0bn bonds, due 11 October 2019 is unchanged following the increase in the bonds’ amount by EUR500m to EUR1.5bn.

Each state is liable for its individual share in the issue, and the amount increased is divided between the participating states as follows:

State of Bremen: EUR85m

State of Hamburg: EUR85m

State of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern: EUR75m

State of Rheinland-Pfalz: EUR85m

State of Saarland: EUR85m

State of Schleswig-Holstein: EUR85m

Therefore, the new proceeds are divided between the participating states as follows:

State of Bremen: EUR255m

State of Hamburg: EUR255m

State of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern: EUR225m

State of Rheinland-Pfalz: EUR255m

State of Saarland: EUR255m

State of Schleswig-Holstein: EUR255m

