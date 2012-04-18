TEXT-S&P summary: SMRT Corp. Ltd.

The regulatory framework in Singapore remains supportive for SMRT. According to a licensing and operating agreement between rail operators and The Land Transport Authority of Singapore (LTA), the government provides rail infrastructure at a nominal cost, relieving operators of the high capital investment and construction risk that burden rail companies elsewhere. SMRT may also apply for an asset replacement grant, subject to LTA approval, when it replaces its operating assets. The funding of the replacement is largely the responsibility of the train operator.

We believe SMRT’s position in Singapore’s rail network has strengthened with the completion of Circle Line, the country’s first middle-capacity line. The line has been fully operational since October 2011. Monthly total ridership has increased significantly to about 58.6 million in March 2012 from 53.8 million in March 2011. SMRT also has smaller shares in the bus and taxi segments (about 34% and 15%, respectively, in terms of fleet size).

We believe that the appointment of SMRT’s main competitor, SBS Transit Ltd. (not rated), to operate Singapore’s Downtown Line does not weaken SMRT’s importance for the government. This is because a smooth mass rapid transit (MRT) system is important for the country. The Downtown Line will be SBS’ second MRT line and is likely to become fully operational after 2017.

SMRT’s cash flow measures are strong. Its ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to total debt was 170% and its debt-to-EBITDA ratio was 0.5x for the 12 months ended December 2011. We expect rising operating costs--mainly high fuel prices and repairs and maintenance--to weaken SMRT’s profitability. However, increased revenues from the Circle Line should partially offset the weakness. We anticipate that SMRT’s cash flow measures will remain sound, given the company’s strong cash flow and dominant market position.

Liquidity

SMRT’s liquidity is strong, in our view. We expect the company’s net sources of liquidity to remain positive even if EBITDA declines sharply. Our liquidity assessment is based on the following factors and assumptions:

-- We expect SMRT’s liquidity sources, including the funds available under the company’s Singapore dollar (S$) 1 billion medium-term note (MTN) program, to exceed its uses by more than 2x over the next 12 to 18 months.

-- SMRT’s cash sources would cover its cash requirements even if EBITDA declines by 50%. SMRT has good relationships with banks, in our assessment. Temasek’s majority shareholding provides additional financial flexibility.

-- SMRT also has a good standing in the credit markets, having successfully issued debt during the recent credit crisis.

SMRT’s liquidity sources in the next 12 months include:

-- Cash of S$182.3 million as of Dec. 31, 2011. Of this, we believe S$100 million comfortably covers regular operations.

-- Projected FFO of S$300 million for the current fiscal year ended March 2012. Our projection is based on SMRT’s FFO to EBITDA conversation rate of 1.0x or above in the past five years.

-- S$850 million available under the MTN program.

The company does not have any debt maturing within the next 12 months.

Outlook

The stable outlook is based on our expectation that SMRT will maintain its dominant position in the rail segment and its minimal financial risk profile. We expect the favorable regulatory framework in Singapore to continue to support the company’s excellent business risk profile. We would put more emphasis on SMRT’s stand-alone business and financial risk profiles if the regulatory and transport policy framework changes materially, affecting SMRT’s role as an essential service provider or weakening the government’s link with, and role in, the company.

SMRT’s stand-alone credit profile could weaken if debt-funded growth initiatives or a decline in market position materially weakens the company’s credit profile. A ratio of FFO to debt of below 45% on a sustainable basis would indicate such deterioration.