TEXT-S&P ratings - Geo Travel Finance SCA Luxembourg
#Credit Markets
November 16, 2012 / 11:47 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P ratings - Geo Travel Finance SCA Luxembourg

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 16 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Geo Travel Finance SCA Luxembourg ---------------------- 16-Nov-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B/Negative/-- Country: Luxembourg

Primary SIC: Misc. business

credit

institutions

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

16-Nov-2012 B/-- B/--

01-Aug-2011 B+/-- B+/--

11-Apr-2011 --/-- --/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

EUR90 mil 4.50% RCF(Borrower LuxGeo SARL) due

18/02/2017 bank ln B+ 16-Nov-2012

EUR50 mil 4.50% RCF (Borrower Geo Travel

Finance SCA) due 18/02/2017 bank ln B+ 16-Nov-2012

EUR175 mil 10.375% nts due 05/01/2019 CCC+ 16-Nov-2012

Gtd: LuxGeo SARL

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
