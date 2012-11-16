TEXT-S&P ratings - Geo Travel Finance SCA Luxembourg

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 16 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Geo Travel Finance SCA Luxembourg ---------------------- 16-Nov-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: B/Negative/-- Country: Luxembourg
Primary SIC: Misc. business
credit
institutions
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
16-Nov-2012 B/-- B/--
01-Aug-2011 B+/-- B+/--
11-Apr-2011 --/-- --/--
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
EUR90 mil 4.50% RCF(Borrower LuxGeo SARL) due
18/02/2017 bank ln B+ 16-Nov-2012
EUR50 mil 4.50% RCF (Borrower Geo Travel
Finance SCA) due 18/02/2017 bank ln B+ 16-Nov-2012
EUR175 mil 10.375% nts due 05/01/2019 CCC+ 16-Nov-2012
Gtd: LuxGeo SARL