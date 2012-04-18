TEXT-S&P summary: Axis Bank Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 18 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Axis Bank Ltd. -------------------------------- 18-Apr-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Stable/A-3 Country: India

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 05463C

Mult. CUSIP6: 05463E

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

30-Jan-2007 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3

02-Aug-2006 BB+/B BB+/B

===============================================================================

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating BBB-/Stable/A-3

SACP bbb-

Anchor bbb-

Business Position Strong (+1)

Capital and Earnings Moderate (-1)

Risk Position Adequate (0)

Funding and Liquidity Above Average

and Adequate (0)

Support 0

GRE Support 0

Group Support 0

Sovereign Support 0

Additional Factors 0

Outlook

The stable rating outlook reflects our view that Axis Bank will continue to maintain its strong business position and adequate asset quality.

If the sovereign rating on India is lowered, we may lower the rating on Axis. The rating on Axis could also be lowered if the bank’s asset quality deteriorates sharply due to aggressive loan expansion, leading to a substantial deterioration of the SACP to ‘bb+', although that is unlikely. We could upgrade Axis if the sovereign rating is raised and if the deterioration in RAC ratio is not as steep as envisaged.