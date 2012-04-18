FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P summary: Axis Bank Ltd.
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
April 18, 2012 / 7:56 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P summary: Axis Bank Ltd.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 18 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Axis Bank Ltd. -------------------------------- 18-Apr-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Stable/A-3 Country: India

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 05463C

Mult. CUSIP6: 05463E

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

30-Jan-2007 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3

02-Aug-2006 BB+/B BB+/B

===============================================================================

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating BBB-/Stable/A-3

SACP bbb-

Anchor bbb-

Business Position Strong (+1)

Capital and Earnings Moderate (-1)

Risk Position Adequate (0)

Funding and Liquidity Above Average

and Adequate (0)

Support 0

GRE Support 0

Group Support 0

Sovereign Support 0

Additional Factors 0

Outlook

The stable rating outlook reflects our view that Axis Bank will continue to maintain its strong business position and adequate asset quality.

If the sovereign rating on India is lowered, we may lower the rating on Axis. The rating on Axis could also be lowered if the bank’s asset quality deteriorates sharply due to aggressive loan expansion, leading to a substantial deterioration of the SACP to ‘bb+', although that is unlikely. We could upgrade Axis if the sovereign rating is raised and if the deterioration in RAC ratio is not as steep as envisaged.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.