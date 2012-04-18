TEXT-Fitch:UK social infrastructure performance update

Apr 18 - Fitch Ratings says in a newly-published report that the viability of Private Finance Initiative (PFI) as a procurement tool is currently being scrutinised closely by, amongst others, the UK Parliament. However, Fitch does not expect existing projects to come under pressure as a direct result.

Fitch-rated projects have continued to perform in line with expectations. This reflects robust availability-based revenue structures that generally protect against price and volume risks, as well as relatively straightforward operating profiles. Lifecycle costs have not kicked in yet for most Fitch-rated projects, given the early stage of operation they tend to be in. It remains to be seen if the project companies are able to manage major maintenance and lifecycle works efficiently.

The dynamics of the market for new projects may indirectly and marginally affect grantors, sponsors, contractors and operators in their ability and willingness to honour their existing obligations. Fitch is monitoring these developments. Fitch has observed that project grantors - whose budgets have become strained over the past two years - have started seeking cost reductions in their PFI exposures.

Fitch views that where cost reductions are achieved through a collaborative process involving the project company and its service providers, this reflects a stable operating environment for the project.

Conversely, where grantors seek to interpret performance measurements in a more aggressive way to reduce costs, the working relationship between the operators and grantors could be strained, which may eventually lead to service providers terminating their contracts. Replacing the facility management operator could be a challenge if the market perceives working with such grantors as unfavourable. This would indicate an increase in the project’s operating risk.

Should under-pressure grantors delay unitary charge payments, this could leave project companies in a position where they are reliant on liquidity reserves in order to meet debt service payments in a timely manner. This may result in negative rating actions on affected credits. Should Fitch determine that operating risk related to a project has increased significantly following the imposition of cost reductions on a unilateral basis by the grantor, downward rating pressure on the project will likely increase.

Approximately 67% of Fitch-rated UK PFI projects fall in the ‘BBB’ category, just above investment grade, with 28% in the ‘BB’ category, falling just short of investment-grade. Lower rated projects tend to be relatively highly leveraged, featuring correspondingly lower debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) profiles. This indicates fewer cushions in case the project experiences operating difficulties. Typically, such projects also reflect a relatively high exposure to operating risk or financial risk arising from, for example, unhedged floating interest rates.

The projects rated by Fitch mostly comprise participations in syndicated loans secured by UK PFIs. The agency rates these on a private basis for project finance collateralised loan obligation (CLO) transactions. These credit opinions relate to approximately 70 projects concentrated in the UK education, healthcare and judicial service sectors. Two of the credits are rated on a public basis.

