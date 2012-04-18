TEXT-Fitch:Asia-Pacific monthly April 2012 - highlights

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 18 - Fitch Ratings has published the latest edition of its Asia-Pacific monthly newsletter. The ‘Asia-Pacific Monthly’ is one of the most viewed reports on the Fitch website.

“Fitch 2011 Transition and Default Study” dominated March coverage and the most-read on the agency’s website, with the global study spanning from sovereigns to structured finance to corporate finance to international public finance.

March saw a host of topical commentaries across Asia in “Fitch: China Energy Plan Favourable for Grid, Nuclear Companies” (6 March 2012); “Fitch: Sharp-Hon Hai Deal Positive but No Rating Impact” (28 March 2012); “Fitch: Indian Policy Flip-Flop on Cotton Exports Adds to Sector Woes” (14 March 2012); “Fitch: Singapore Covered Bonds Plan Positive, Supply May Be Low” (15 March 2012)

Other highlights in the April issue include “Fitch: Traffic Under-performance Key Risk forIndian Toll Roads” (14 March 2012); “Fitch: Hong Kong Banks Can Withstand China Slowdown” (14 March 2012); and “Fitch: Mongolian Banks Pressured from Overheating Growth” (27 March 2012).

Regular features such as Fitch’s key rating actions are provided in the newsletter. Also, Fitch’s international ratings coverage by sector, and international and national ratings coverage by country can be found in this month’s newsletter.

The newsletter is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link below.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: Asia Pacific Monthly - April 2012

here