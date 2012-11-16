TEXT-S&P summary: Oresundsbro Konsortiet

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 16 -

Summary analysis -- Oresundsbro Konsortiet ------------------------ 16-Nov-2012

Country: Denmark

Primary SIC: Bridge, tunnel, &

elevated highway

Rationale

The ‘AAA’ rating on the senior unsecured debt of Oresundsbro Konsortiet (Oresundsbro), the owner and operator of the Oresund Fixed Link rail and road crossing between the City of Malmo (AAA/Stable/A-1+) in southern Sweden and the Greater Copenhagen area in Denmark, reflects Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ view of the joint and several guarantees from the Kingdoms of Sweden and Denmark (both rated AAA/Stable/A-1+).

According to their wording, the guarantees irrevocably and unconditionally cover all of Oresundsbro’s debt and interest payments. For this reason, we link the rating on the debt to the long-term rating on the sovereigns. Under the guarantees, the grace periods for making payments amount to four business days for the $3 billion Euro Medium-Term Note (EMTN) program and five business days for the Swedish krona (SEK) 10 billion Swedish Medium-Term note (MTN) program, with both periods starting from the day of receipt of a written demand for payment. Consequently, in the unlikely event of nonpayment, we would expect to see very swift corrective actions from the trustee, bondholders, and guarantors. As such, we view the grace periods as commensurate with our decision to link the debt rating with those on the sovereigns. We note that the contractual obligations allow for a payment later than five days--under a hypothetical case where receipt of written demand for payment is not timely. However, we believe that the overall intentions and setup of the guarantees would strongly encourage payment to be made within five business days, in an event of theoretical default.

Oresundsbro owns, manages, and operates a 16-kilometer combined road and rail link, which comprises an immersed tunnel, an artificial island, and a cable-stayed bridge. The link opened to traffic on July 1, 2000.

In our opinion, the fixed link has a strong competitive position as the leading route for traffic travelling from southern Sweden to Denmark and the Copenhagen area. Since its opening in 2000, traffic volumes have more than doubled. We note that road traffic volumes decreased slightly by 1.1% during 2011, largely owing to the economic downturn in Denmark and Sweden. As in previous years, heavy vehicles continued to increase, however, and were up 9.1% compared with 2010 levels. Rail traffic is also on the rise, with a 1.8% increase recorded in 2011. In total, despite somewhat depressed traffic volumes, traffic revenues were up by about 1.5% in 2011, mainly due to tariff increases and a shift in traffic composition. As of June 30, 2012, total road traffic fell 3.3% compared with the same period in 2011, although heavy vehicles posted a 3.6% increase. Furthermore, as of June 30, 2012, train passenger volumes had continued to increase by 4.2%. In total, overall revenues increased 2.1% over the first six months of 2012. Despite a fall in the number of private car road commuters, Oresundsbron shows increasing market shares across all its business segments.

In 2011, Oresundsbro’s net financial expenses decreased 2% year on year to Danish krone (DKK) 724 million. This, together with increased revenues from traffic tariffs, was the main reason behind a 40% year-on-year increase in profits before exchange rate and market value adjustments (to DKK275 million). Oresundsbro’s forecasts for 2012 indicate a 2% decrease in net financial expenses to DKK710 million, as well as a 10.9% increase in profits before exchange rate and market value adjustments (to DKK305 million).

In nominal value terms, Oresundsbro’s outstanding net debt decreased by about DKK200 million in the first half of 2012 to DKK17.6 billion, compared with DKK17.8 billion at year-end 2011. In fair value terms, outstanding net debt stood at DKK20.4 billion, down from DKK20.6 billion at year-end 2011.

Liquidity

Oresundsbro’s policy is to maintain sufficient liquidity reserves to cover about six months of liquidity needs, including operating costs and debt service.

We do not consider liquidity to be a key rating factor as the rating ultimately depends on the guarantees from the highly-rated sovereigns--Denmark and Sweden--which cover all of the company’s borrowings. However, we do consider Oresundsbro’s liquidity to be sufficient because of its very strong access to funding markets, which stems from the availability of the joint and several guarantees. Historically, the guarantees have enabled unimpeded access to the international capital markets, allowing Oresundsbro to (re)finance its upcoming debt maturities.

As of October 2012, Oresundsbro’s liquidity sources comprised cash and cash deposits of DKK0.45 billion and a long-term DKK0.8 billion committed credit line that is usually fully available. The credit line has recently been replaced by an equally sized facility in another bank, which matures in early 2015. In addition, we expect cash flow from operations of about DKK0.66 billion in 2013 . Combined, these sources cover 55% of the approximate DKK3.43 billion, of debt maturities in 2013, which Oresundsbro expects to meet with new borrowings at about DKK3 billion that will be jointly and severally guaranteed by the two sovereigns.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects the credit strength of the joint and several guarantors, Denmark and Sweden, which we assess at ‘AAA’.

We could lower the ratings on Oresundsbro if we took negative rating actions on both Sweden and Denmark. Further ratings downside could materialize if the joint and several guarantees were reworded in such a way that they no longer complied with our guarantee criteria. For further information about our ratings on the sovereigns, see “Denmark Ratings Affirmed At ‘AAA/A-1+'; Outlook Stable” and “Sweden Ratings Affirmed At ‘AAA/A-1+'; Outlook Stable,” both published Oct. 24, 2012, on RatingsDirect.

