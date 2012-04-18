TEXT-S&P summary: AIMS AMP Capital Industrial REIT

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 18 -

Summary analysis -- AIMS AMP Capital Industrial REIT -------------- 18-Apr-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Stable/-- Country: Singapore

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

16-Apr-2012 BBB-/-- BBB-/--

Rationale

The rating on Singapore-based AIMS AMP Capital Industrial REIT (AIMSAMPIREIT) reflects the trust’s portfolio of good-quality and well-located industrial property assets. The rating also reflects AIMSAMPIREIT’s operating strategy, which benefits from an association with the REIT’s sponsors AMP Capital Group and AIMS Financial Group, and the trust’s moderate financial policy. AIMSAMPIREIT’s concentrated asset base, declining master lease exposure, limited geographic diversity, and a volatile lease expiry profile temper the above strengths.

AIMSAMPIREIT’s portfolio may be smaller than similar rated industrial REITs. Nevertheless, its asset values are comparable with peers’. The trust’s 26 properties are well located, larger in size, and superior in quality compared to those of its peers. This is because premium ramp-up warehouse (a type of multi-storey warehouse that offers direct vehicular access to every floor) space constitutes 20% of AIMSAMPIREIT’s portfolio. In addition, the trust benefits from strategic and management inputs from its sponsors. These factors underpin the trust’s “satisfactory” business risk profile, in our opinion.