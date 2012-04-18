FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P summary: Groupe Auchan S.A.
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 18, 2012 / 9:36 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P summary: Groupe Auchan S.A.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 18 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Groupe Auchan S.A. ---------------------------- 18-Apr-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: A/Stable/A-1 Country: France

Primary SIC: Miscellaneous

retail stores,

nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

30-Jun-2003 A/A-1 A/A-1

05-Nov-2002 --/A-1 --/A-1

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on French food retailer Groupe Auchan S.A. reflect Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ view of the group’s strong business risk profile, underpinned by its well-established positions in regulated European markets and its expertise in the hypermarket format, and its modest financial risk profile.

Auchan’s key business strengths include its No. 4 domestic market position, with a market share of about 12%. Operating 126 hypermarkets in France and 616 worldwide, Auchan has a solid position in this segment, which generates about 80% of revenues and more than two-thirds of EBITDA. Recognition of the Auchan banner is high in its home market, given its almost nationwide coverage. With 55% of revenues generated abroad, Auchan is well-entrenched in Western Europe and is expanding in growth markets such as Asia and Eastern Europe.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.