TEXT-S&P drops all rtgs in CMBS deal Marlin (EMC-II)

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

RATINGS LIST

Class Rating

To From

Ratings Withdrawn

Marlin (EMC-II) B.V.

EUR614 Million Commercial Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes

A NR AA+ (sf)

B NR AA+ (sf)

C NR AA (sf)

D NR A (sf)

NR--Not rated.