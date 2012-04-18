FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P drops all rtgs in CMBS deal Marlin (EMC-II)
#Market News
April 18, 2012 / 9:41 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P drops all rtgs in CMBS deal Marlin (EMC-II)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- European Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, March 14, 2012

-- Ratings Affirmed On All Classes Of Notes In European CMBS Transaction Marlin (EMC-II) Following Property Sales, Feb. 9, 2012

-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011

-- Ratings Lowered In German CMBS Transaction Marlin (EMC-II) For Counterparty Reasons; On Watch Neg For Credit Reasons, July 12, 2011

-- Principles of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011

-- Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria, May 3, 2010

-- Framework For Credit Analysis In European CMBS Transactions, May 21, 2007

-- Technical Challenges In European CMBS Structures, Feb. 16, 2006

-- New Issue: Marlin (EMC-II) B.V, Oct. 14, 2004

-- European CMBS Loan Level Guidelines, Sept. 1, 2004

RATINGS LIST

Class Rating

To From

Ratings Withdrawn

Marlin (EMC-II) B.V.

EUR614 Million Commercial Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes

A NR AA+ (sf)

B NR AA+ (sf)

C NR AA (sf)

D NR A (sf)

NR--Not rated.

