TEXT-Fitch affirmed Breeze Finance S.A.'s bonds; outlook negative

Nov 16 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Breeze Finance S.A.’s (Breeze 3) class A and B bonds as follows:

EUR222.3m class A (XS0294895999) affirmed at ‘B+'; Outlook Negative

EUR76.3m class B (XS0294895726) affirmed at ‘CCC’

The affirmation reflects the transaction’s stable performance in 2011 and 2012 in terms of revenue generation, as a result of much improved wind conditions compared to 2009 and 2010 and solid availability levels.

Historically, class A has proven to be relatively resilient, with full debt service payments also met at the particularly testing October 2010 payment date without the need to draw on the cash reserve. At the most recent payment date in October 2012, the excess cash available after class A debt service was EUR2.5m.

A positive development for the transaction is the German parliament’s resolution regarding the over-indebtedness provision under the German insolvency law on 9 November 2012. This removes the risk that the Breeze 3 borrower may be forced into insolvency due to formal balance sheet over-indebtedness.

The Negative Outlook however reflects, primarily, the risk of operation and maintenance (O&M) costs materially exceeding present projections. Class A remains exposed to the risk of shortfalls in cash available for debt service at the October payment dates as a result of weak wind conditions during the summer months, coupled with a decrease in availability and cost increases due to the ageing of the wind turbines. This may result in drawings on the class A debt service reserve (class A DSRA) to meet class A debt service in full. As the replenishment of class A’s cash reserve is structurally subordinated to debt service on class B, it is not expected that amounts drawn would be paid back.

EUR7.8m of class B past debt service is currently deferred. The transaction’s historical performance clearly suggests that a repayment in full of such class of bonds by their scheduled maturity in 2027 is increasingly doubtful. This could be achieved only if wind conditions in the future where to consistently exceed the best year of performance so far.

Breeze 3 is a Luxembourg SPV that issued three classes of notes on 19 April 2007 for an aggregate issuance amount of EUR455m to finance the acquisition and completion of a portfolio of wind farms located in Germany and France, as well as establishing various reserve accounts. The notes will be repaid from the cash flow generated by the sale of the energy produced by the wind farms, mainly under regulated tariffs.