TEXT-S&P ratings - Kerry Properties Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 17 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Kerry Properties Ltd. ---------------------------------- 17-Dec-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Positive/-- Country: Hong Kong
Primary SIC: Subdividers and
developers, nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 492469
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
16-Nov-1998 BBB-/-- BBB-/--
31-Oct-1997 BBB/-- BBB/--
===============================================================================