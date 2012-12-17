TEXT-S&P ratings - Kerry Properties Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 17 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Kerry Properties Ltd. ---------------------------------- 17-Dec-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Positive/-- Country: Hong Kong

Primary SIC: Subdividers and

developers, nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 492469

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

16-Nov-1998 BBB-/-- BBB-/--

31-Oct-1997 BBB/-- BBB/--

===============================================================================