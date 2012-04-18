FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P ratings - Agrokor d.d.
#Credit Markets
April 18, 2012 / 12:26 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P ratings - Agrokor d.d.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 18 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Agrokor d.d. ------------------------------------------- 18-Apr-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B/Positive/-- Country: Croatia

Primary SIC: Food

preparations,

nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

04-Oct-2005 B/-- B/--

30-Mar-2000 B+/-- B+/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

EUR550 mil 10.% includes tap issuance of EUR

100 million and second tap of EUR 50 million

bnds due 12/07/2016 B 24-Nov-2009

EUR0 mil, US$0 mil bnds due 04/30/2019 B 18-Apr-2012

