FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P afms rtgs on Insurance Aust. Group core operating entities
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 17, 2012 / 6:51 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P afms rtgs on Insurance Aust. Group core operating entities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 17 -

Overview

-- The financial strength rating on listed holding company Insurance Australia Group Ltd. (IAG) was affirmed at ‘A+'.

-- The financial strength and issuer credit ratings on core operating entities of the group were affirmed at ‘AA-'.

-- The outlooks on the ratings remain stable

-- Core operating subsidiaries include Insurance Australia Ltd., CGU Insurance Ltd., Swann Insurance (Aust) Pty Ltd., and IAG New Zealand Ltd.

Rating Action

On Dec. 17, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Rating Services affirmed its ‘A+’ financial strength rating on the listed holding company Insurance Australia Group Ltd. (IAG), and ‘AA-’ financial strength and issuer credit ratings on the group’s core operating entities. The outlooks on the ratings remain stable.

Core operating subsidiaries of the group include Insurance Australia Ltd. (IAL), CGU Insurance Ltd. (CGU), Swann Insurance (Aust) Pty Ltd., and IAG New Zealand Ltd. (IAGNZ).

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.