TEXT-S&P revises Agrokor d.d. otlk to pos;afrms 'B' rtg
#Credit Markets
April 18, 2012 / 12:30 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P revises Agrokor d.d. otlk to pos;afrms 'B' rtg

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 18 -

Overview

-- Croatia-based food and beverage manufacturer and retailer Agrokor d.d. has publicly announced its revised financial policy and renegotiated its covenants.

-- Agrokor is issuing a new seven-year EUR300 million bond to refinance its short-term debt.

-- We are revising our outlook on the ‘B’ corporate credit rating to positive from stable, and assigning a ‘B’ rating to the proposed EUR300 million equivalent senior unsecured notes due 2019.

-- The positive outlook reflects our expectation that the company will be able to demonstrate moderate deleveraging and prudent liquidity management.

Rating Action

On April 18, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services revised its outlook on Croatia-based food and beverage manufacturer and retailer Agrokor d.d. to positive from stable and affirmed its ‘B’ corporate credit rating on Agrokor. At the same time, we assigned a ‘B’ issue rating to Agrokor’s proposed EUR300 million equivalent senior unsecured notes due 2019.

The rating on the proposed notes is based on preliminary information and is subject to our satisfactory review of final documentation.

