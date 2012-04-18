FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P asgns prelim rtgs in Dutch lease deal HIGHWAY 2012-I
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 18, 2012 / 1:10 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P asgns prelim rtgs in Dutch lease deal HIGHWAY 2012-I

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 18 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have assigned preliminary ratings to HIGHWAY 2012-1’s class A notes.

-- The transaction will securitize a pool of Dutch auto lease receivables and associated residual values.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary credit ratings to HIGHWAY 2012-I B.V.’s EUR400.0 million class A floating-rate notes. At closing, HIGHWAY 2012-I will also issue EUR215.4 million unrated class B notes (see list below).

This will be Athlon Car Lease Nederland B.V.’s (Athlon) third term securitization in the Netherlands. It follows Athlon Securitisation B.V. and Athlon Securitisation 2005 B.V. (neither of which we have rated), which closed in May 2003 and February 2005.

HIGHWAY 2012-1 will securitize a pool of auto lease receivables and related residual values. Athlon originated the lease contracts to its Dutch commercial and public-sector customers in the ordinary course of its business. All of those lease contracts are operating leases that contain a servicing component and a financing component. HIGHWAY 2012-1 securitizes only the financing component.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.