TEXT-S&P ratings - Gard Marine & Energy Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 17 -

Ratings -- Gard Marine & Energy Ltd. ------------------------------ 17-Dec-2012

CREDIT RATING: Country: Bermuda

Local currency A+/Stable/--

Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and

casualty

insurance

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

17-Dec-2012 A+/-- --/--

23-Jun-2009 A/-- --/--

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

Finl Strength Rtg A+/Stable 17-Dec-2012