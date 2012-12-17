TEXT-S&P raises ratings on Gard Group on strong capital; otlk stbl

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 17 -

Overview

-- Gard group has demonstrated its ability to manage its risk-based capital, according to our measures, in the ‘AA’ range (very strong).

-- Consequently, we are raising our long-term counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on the core operating entities of Gard Group to ‘A+’ from ‘A’.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the Gard Group will continue to maintain its strong competitive position, very strong capitalization underpinned by strong enterprise risk management, and strong operating performance.

Rating Action

On Dec. 17, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services raised its long-term counterparty credit and financial strength rating on the core operating entities of mutual marine insurer Gard Group to ‘A+’ from ‘A’ (Gard; see ratings list below). The outlook is stable.

Rationale

The ratings reflect Gard’s strong competitive position, very strong capitalization underpinned by a strong enterprise risk management (ERM) assessment, strong financial flexibility, and strong operating performance. We believe, however, that volatility will remain a weakness in Gard’s financial profile because of the prevailing level of financial and underwriting risks, although we believe these will remain within Gard’s risk tolerances.