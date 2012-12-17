FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P summary: Vietnam Technological And Commercial Joint Stock Bank
#Credit Markets
December 17, 2012 / 10:31 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P summary: Vietnam Technological And Commercial Joint Stock Bank

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 17 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Vietnam Technological And Commercial Joint Stoc 17-Dec-2012

Bank

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BB-/Stable/B Country: Vietnam

Primary SIC: Miscellaneous

Investing

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

26-Sep-2012 BB-/B BB-/B

08-Dec-2011 B+/B B+/B

31-Aug-2010 BB-/B BB-/B

===============================================================================

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating BB-/Stable/B

SACP bb-

Anchor b+

Business Position Strong (+1)

Capital and Earnings Weak (0)

Risk Position Adequate (0)

Funding and Liquidity Above Average

and Adequate (0)

Support 0

GRE Support 0

Group Support 0

Sovereign Support 0

Additional Factors 0

Outlook

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ outlook on Vietnam Technological and Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Techcombank) is stable, reflecting our expectation that the bank will maintain its financial profile amid difficult domestic operating conditions.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
