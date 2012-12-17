TEXT-S&P summary: Vietnam Technological And Commercial Joint Stock Bank

Dec 17 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Vietnam Technological And Commercial Joint Stoc 17-Dec-2012

Bank

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BB-/Stable/B Country: Vietnam

Primary SIC: Miscellaneous

Investing

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

26-Sep-2012 BB-/B BB-/B

08-Dec-2011 B+/B B+/B

31-Aug-2010 BB-/B BB-/B

===============================================================================

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating BB-/Stable/B

SACP bb-

Anchor b+

Business Position Strong (+1)

Capital and Earnings Weak (0)

Risk Position Adequate (0)

Funding and Liquidity Above Average

and Adequate (0)

Support 0

GRE Support 0

Group Support 0

Sovereign Support 0

Additional Factors 0

Outlook

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ outlook on Vietnam Technological and Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Techcombank) is stable, reflecting our expectation that the bank will maintain its financial profile amid difficult domestic operating conditions.