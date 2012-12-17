TEXT-S&P afrms Pays de la Loire 'AA/A-1+' rtgs; outlook stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 17 -

Overview

-- We believe that Pays de la Loire will continue to post a strong operating balance thanks to its very good revenue and expenditure management.

-- We are affirming our ‘AA/A-1+’ long- and short-term ratings on Pays de la Loire.

-- The stable outlook reflects our anticipation of periodic large deficits after capital accounts until 2014, due to high investments, and then a structural decrease from 2015.

Rating Action

On Dec. 17, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services affirmed its ‘AA/A-1+’ long- and short-term issuer credit ratings on France’s Region of Pays de la Loire. The outlook is stable.

At the same time, we affirmed our ‘AA’ long-term issue rating on the region’s EUR500 million euro medium-term note (EMTN) program and our ‘A-1+’ short-term issue rating on its EUR150 million French commercial paper (CP) program.

Rationale

The affirmation reflects our view of the “predictable and well-balanced” institutional framework for French regions, Pays de la Loire’s “very positive” financial management, its proven ability to post a strong operating performance, and its “positive” liquidity position. We also factor into the ratings the region’s wealthy and diversified economy and its very low contingent liabilities.

The ratings are constrained by what we view as the region’s limited revenue flexibility and growth and our estimates for periodic, large deficits after capital accounts until 2014, due to high capital expenditure (capex).

Standard & Poor’s views Pays de la Loire’s financial management as “very positive.” We believe the region has clear financial strategy, realistic and detailed financial planning, prudent and sophisticated debt and liquidity management, and a strong ability to control operating expenditure. Despite a less favorable national institutional, financial, and economic context, the region has confirmed its main debt target for direct debt not exceeding 5x its annual operating balance. We also understand it has decided at the same time to increase its capital expenditure (capex) to sustain the regional economy.

We believe the region will continue to meet its debt target ceiling by 2014. During 2009-2011, the region has shown its ability to post a strong operating balance of 29% of operating revenues on average, in line with our previous base-case scenario. In our updated base case, we think the region will contain the gradual but limited decrease of its operating balance to 26% of operating revenues by 2014 through its continued tight rein over operating expenditure, which is growing only by 1.7% annually. This will partly offset poor operating revenue growth of 0.7% annually, due to the central government decision to decrease transfers to French local and regional governments by 1.5% in 2014 and sluggish tax revenues.

In the currently less favorable economic context, the region has decided this year to increase its capex program to EUR2.65 billion for 2011-2016, compared with EUR2.5 billion previously. We expect annual capex to peak in the next two years, especially in 2013. Consequently, under our base-case scenario, we anticipate that Pays de la Loire will post periodic large deficits after capital accounts of roughly 7% of total revenues over 2012-2014. From 2015, we expect the region to structurally reduce its deficits to very moderate levels.

Due to these 2012-2014 deficits, the region’s tax-supported debt will quickly but periodically grow until 2014 to reach a high 117% of consolidated operating revenues, compared with 92% in 2011. Nevertheless, from 2015, we expect the tax-supported debt ratio to almost stabilize. In addition, we believe the region will fully meet its main debt target by maintaining its direct debt-to-operating balance ratio below 5x, as we expect this ratio will only reach 4x in 2014.

We consider Pays de la Loire’s poor revenue flexibility and growth to be the main structural ratings constraint. Modifiable revenues are limited to the tax on car registrations, or 10% of operating revenues. Therefore, we believe budgetary flexibility now hinges on expenditure, especially capex, which we think will represent a high 39% of total expenditure during 2012-2014.

Liquidity

We view Pays de la Loire’s liquidity position as “positive” under our criteria. We consider that it has a positive debt coverage ratio and “satisfactory” access to external liquidity. In our view, the region has predictable and regular cash flows, especially state transfers and tax proceeds.

We expect the region’s debt service coverage to remain solid, with average adjusted cash and liquid assets over the next 12 months, and its available drawings on its contracted long-term loans and revolving and liquidity lines to account for more than 120% of its next 12 months’ debt service.

We believe Pays de la Loire has satisfactory access to external liquidity in the context of France’s strong banking sector. Under our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) methodology, Standard & Poor’s ranks France in BICRA group ‘2’. BICRA scores range from ‘1’ to ‘10’, with the lowest-risk banking systems in group ‘1’ and the highest-risk in group ‘10’.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectations under our base-case scenario that Pays de la Loire will continue to post strong operating performance and periodic increases its deficits after capital accounts, due to high capex, until 2014.

In our upside scenario, a further stronger rein on operating expenditures and slightly more dynamic revenues would allow Pays de la Loire to maintain its operating balance at a 28% of operating revenues by 2014. In addition, if the region evens out its capex, we think it would be able to post moderate deficits after capital accounts of about 3% on average in 2012-2014, and sizable surpluses from 2015. Moreover, direct debt to operating balance would remain structurally close to 3x.

Conversely, we could consider a negative rating action if Pays de la Loire’s discipline allows for higher operating expenditure without any revenue adjustment, and if the region maintains its capex from 2015 close to 2012-2014 levels. In this downside scenario, deficits after capital accounts would remain structurally large and tax-supported debt would structurally and largely exceed 120% of consolidated operating revenues.

However, both our upside and downside scenarios are unlikely at this stage.

