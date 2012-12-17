TEXT-S&P ratings - King's College London

Dec 17 -
Ratings -- King’s College London ---------------------------------- 17-Dec-2012
CREDIT RATING: AA/Negative/NR Country: United Kingdom
Primary SIC: Colleges and
universities
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
01-May-2009 AA/NR AA/NR
07-Apr-2005 AA-/NR AA-/NR
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
£60 mil 6.22% nts due 12/31/2031 AA 17-Dec-2012