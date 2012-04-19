TEXT-Fitch affirms TransContainer at 'BB+';negative outlook

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 19 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed OJSC TransContainer’s (TransContainer) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘BB+', and removed it from Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The Outlook is Negative. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment.

TransContainer’s ‘BB+’ Long-term IDR currently includes a one-notch uplift for parental support from JSC Russian Railways (RZD, ‘BBB’/Stable/‘F3’), its majority shareholder. The Negative Outlook reflects RZD’s earlier decision to further reduce its stake in TransContainer but persistent uncertainty regarding the percentage of shares to be disposed, the timing of the disposal, and identity of the future majority shareholder.

The disposal of RZD’s stake in TransContainer was provisionally scheduled for the end of 2011. However, a final decision regarding the precise dilution of RZD’s stake is now unlikely to occur until the new Russian government has been formed in May at the earliest. Fitch previously noted that if decisions regarding the sale were not made in Q112 or timing was likely to be postponed to 2013, the agency would remove the rating from RWN and assign a Negative Outlook.

RZD’s intention is to dispose of a 25% stake in TransContainer but maintain a 25% +1 share stake. However, the Russian government, RZD’s sole shareholder, is considering plans for RZD to fully divest its stake in the company. Discussions between RZD and the Russian government are still ongoing.

The agency highlights that TransContainer’s ratings may be further impacted by the relative credit strength of a new majority shareholder and the parent-subsidiary arrangements put in place, including the effect of possible acquisition funding.

The one-notch uplift for parental support from RZD applied to TransContainer’s ratings is in accordance with Fitch’s Parent-Subsidiary Rating Linkage methodology. The agency recognises the moderate operational and strategic ties between TransContainer and RZD, whose intentions to maintain a 25% stake implies a continued commitment to TransContainer and its perceived importance to RZD in terms of strategy and operations.

Headline FY11 results reported under Russian accounting principles appeared strong on the back of TransContainer’s robust performance in Q311. Combined with lower capex spending for the year, this is expected to ensure that net-adjusted debt/EBITDAR strengthens to below 1.0x as at FY11e. In FY12, Fitch anticipates an increase in this leverage ratio due to slowing demand and increased capex spending, but expects it to remain comfortably below 2.0x in the medium term, a level commensurate with the standalone ‘BB’ rating.

TransContainer’s standalone rating continues to reflect its market position as the leading rail container operator in Russia, geographical reach and relatively diversified customer base. As at end-2011, the company owned c. 60% of total flatcars in Russia and holds an estimated 51% of all rail container transportation. It owns and operates more than 24,000 flatcars and c. 60,000 containers.

The rating actions are as follows:

Long-term IDR: affirmed at ‘BB+'; off RWN; Negative Outlook

Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at ‘BB+'; off RWN; Negative Outlook

Short-term IDR: affirmed at ‘B’

Short-term local currency IDR: affirmed at ‘B’

National Long-term rating: affirmed at ‘AA(rus)'; off RWN; Negative Outlook

Local currency senior unsecured rating: affirmed at ‘BB+'; off RWN