TEXT-S&P ratings - Kensington and Chelsea (Royal Borough of)
#Credit Markets
December 17, 2012 / 11:31 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P ratings - Kensington and Chelsea (Royal Borough of)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 17 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Kensington and Chelsea (Royal Borough of) -------------- 17-Dec-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: AAA/Negative/A-1+ Country: United Kingdom

Primary SIC: Legislative

bodies

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

05-Mar-2001 AAA/A-1+ AAA/A-1+

===============================================================================

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
