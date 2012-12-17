TEXT-Fitch rates Ukrainian Odessa Region 'B';outlook stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 17 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Ukraine’s Odessa Region long-term foreign and local currency ratings of ‘B’, short-term foreign currency rating of ‘B’ and national long-term rating of ‘A(ukr)'. The Rating Outlooks for the long-term ratings are Stable.

The ratings reflect Odessa Region’s diversified economy, sound budgetary performance and its risk free status. The ratings also factor in the regional budget’s strong reliance on central government decisions and the overall evolving institutional environment in Ukraine. The region’s ratings also reflect the strong integration of the region’s budget to the national budgetary system.

Fitch notes that an upgrade of the sovereign ratings coupled with the maintenance of a satisfactory budgetary performance would be positive for the region’s ratings. Conversely downward rating pressure would arise if adverse changes in the institutional framework for Ukrainian subnationals negatively affected the region’s budgetary performance and led to a significant deterioration of the region’s debt position.

Institutional framework governing Ukrainian regions lacks clarity and sophistication which leads to substantial uncertainties hindering their long-term development and budget planning. The region operates on a single-year budget, which, coupled with borrowing restrictions and adherence to central government’s decisions, limits the region’s investments and constrains long-term development. The region’s capex averaged 14.5% of total expenditure in 2007-2011.

Odessa being the largest Ukraine’s region by territory, hosts eight sea and river ports and its economy is well-diversified across several sectors. Services accounted for 77% of the region’s GVA in 2010. A significant share of the region’s economy is in trade, agriculture and other services sectors of the economy, not properly captured by the national statistics. This is in part attributable to the region’s per capita wealth indicators being slightly behind the national average level. The region’s administration expects economic growth at about 2%-4% yoy in 2012-2013.

Fitch expects Odessa region’s operating margin at 17%-18% in 2012-2014. Its budget will largely be balanced in 2012-2013. The region had a stable budgetary performance with the operating margin averaging 17.4% in 2007-2011. Performance was supported by a stable tax base, as personal income tax (PIT) is a major regional tax and has little sensitivity to economic cycles. The region recorded minor surpluses as it cannot contract any debt to finance its deficit.

The region is free of direct debt and guarantees. Ukrainian law prevents regional governments from borrowing or issuing guarantees, limiting their financing ability. Regional public companies are allowed to contract debt but the region did not provide financial information for its public companies. Given the low level of the international rating Fitch was of the opinion that the information was sufficiently robust. However, the lower threshold of data is factored into the national rating.