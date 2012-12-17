TEXT-S&P raises and drops ratings on Groupama Insurance Co.

Dec 17 -

Overview

-- On Nov. 14, 2012, Ageas U.K. Ltd. (Ageas U.K.) publicly confirmed that it had completed its acquisition of Groupama Insurance Co. Ltd. (Groupama U.K.)

-- As a result, the ratings on Groupama U.K. are no longer constrained by those on Groupama S.A. (not rated, but rated BB-/Negative/-- when its ratings were withdrawn).

-- As the acquisition has officially completed, we are raising the financial strength rating on Groupama U.K. to ‘BBB’ from ‘BB’, reflecting our view of the company’s good financial and business risk profiles.

-- At the same time, we removed the rating from CreditWatch with positive implications and assigned a stable outlook.

-- All ratings have been subsequently withdrawn as Groupama U.K. does not form part of the previously rated Groupama S.A.

Rating Action

On Dec. 17, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services raised its insurer financial strength ratings on Groupama Insurance Co. Ltd. (Groupama U.K.) to ‘BBB’. At the same time, the ratings were removed from CreditWatch, where they were placed with positive implications on Oct. 5, 2012. The outlook was stable.

The ratings were subsequently withdrawn as Groupama U.K. does not form part of the wider Groupama S.A. group, following its acquisition by Ageas U.K. Ltd.

Rationale

On Nov. 14, 2012, Ageas U.K. publicly confirmed that it had completed its acquisition of Groupama U.K. Following the initial acquisition announcement, we explicitly stated that if the acquisition were to go through, the rating on Groupama U.K. would be based on our assessment of its stand-alone financial and business characteristics (see “U.K.-Based Groupama Insurance Co. ‘BB’ Ratings On Watch Positive On Announced Acquisition By Ageas (UK) Ltd.,” published on Oct. 5, 2012). Given that the transaction has successfully completed, we are raising the rating on Groupama U.K. to ‘BBB’. Subsequently, all ratings have been withdrawn.

At the time of the withdrawal, the ratings on Groupama U.K. reflected our view of its good stand-alone credit characteristics. These include its good and stable capitalization, a good and improving operating performance, a conservative investment portfolio, and a good competitive position. Partially offsetting these strengths are the long-term uncertainty surrounding the insurer’s underperformance in its commercial motor and property accounts and Groupama U.K.’s concentration in the very competitive U.K. motor insurance market, from which it derived 51% of its premiums in 2011.

We expect Groupama U.K.’s capitalization to remain good and stable. Groupama U.K.’s capital adequacy at year-end 2011, based on Standard & Poor’s capital model, was good. The level of capitalization is supported by an appropriate level of reserving and adequate level of reinsurance coverage. There is no material exposure to eurozone debt; this mitigates volatility and keeps it at an acceptable level. We do not anticipate that Groupama U.K. will need to source external capital in the short-to-medium term. We do not expect any material changes in management of capital by Groupama U.K.

Groupama U.K.’s operating performance improved significantly in 2011. The company’s combined ratio improved to 97.8% in 2011, down 7% on the previous year. (Lower combined ratios indicate better profitability. A combined ratio of greater than 100% signifies an underwriting loss.) The improvement stems mainly from the company’s personal motor and household accounts. Strategic rebalancing of the personal motor and household portfolios toward low-risk, nonstandard segments has borne fruit, lowering the combined ratio for these segments from year to year. Our base-case projection for the company’s operating results would be a combined ratio in the 98%-100% range for the full year 2012.

The company maintains a conservative investment portfolio, with no equity, solely investing in fixed income. It has no exposure to eurozone debt. We expect Groupama U.K.’s portfolio to remain relatively unchanged going forward.

We view Groupama U.K.’s competitive position as good, supported by its diversified book, with a strong niche focus, established broker base, and recognizable brand. The company’s competitive position is strengthened by its diversified broker distribution channels, supported by a number of core and longstanding relationships, even if some counterparty risk exists. GUK Broking Services, which operates in specialist areas, has until recently enhanced the company’s strategic focus on specialist areas by enabling it to target niche customers and identify new opportunities. However, Ageas U.K. has acquired the Groupama group’s U.K. non-life insurance business, but excludes its broking services. During the first half of 2012, the broking services contributed 17% of the insurer’s revenues. We anticipate that, although there is some uncertainty regarding the longevity of Groupama U.K.’s broker relationships, its competitive position will not be undermined.

Partially offsetting these strengths are the insurer’s concentration in the very competitive U.K. motor insurance market, from which it derived 51% of its gross written premiums in 2011, and the insurer’s underperformance in its commercial motor and property accounts, where it reported combined ratios of 124% and 116%, respectively. Prospects for premium growth in the U.K. are relatively limited; Standard & Poor’s expects that price increases will be limited in personal lines for the next few years. Therefore, Groupama U.K.’s top line could be affected by a stagnating market with limited growth for the next two to three years.

The outlook at the time of the withdrawal was stable.

Related Criteria And Research

All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.

-- Refined Methodology And Assumptions For Analyzing Insurer Capital Adequacy Using The Risk-Based Insurance Capital Model, June 7, 2010

-- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009

-- Holding Company Analysis, June 11, 2009

-- Group Methodology, April 22, 2009

-- Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009

-- Counterparty Credit Ratings And The Credit Framework, April 14, 2004

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From

Groupama Insurance Co. Ltd.

Financial Strength Rating BBB/Stable/-- BB/Watch Pos/--

Ratings Withdrawn

Groupama Insurance Co. Ltd.

Financial Strength Rating NR BBB/Stable/--

NR--Not rated.