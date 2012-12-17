TEXT-S&P ratings - Peermont Global (Proprietary) Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 17 -
Ratings -- Peermont Global (Proprietary) Ltd. --------------------- 17-Dec-2012
CREDIT RATING: CCC+/Negative/-- Country: South Africa
Primary SIC: Coin-operated
amusement
devices
Mult. CUSIP6: 70555L
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
17-Dec-2012 CCC+/-- CCC+/--
14-Jun-2011 B-/-- B-/--
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
EUR416.07 mil 7.75% callable nts due
04/30/2014 CCC+ 17-Dec-2012