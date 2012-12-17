TEXT-S&P ratings - Peermont Global (Proprietary) Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 17 -

Ratings -- Peermont Global (Proprietary) Ltd. --------------------- 17-Dec-2012

CREDIT RATING: CCC+/Negative/-- Country: South Africa

Primary SIC: Coin-operated

amusement

devices

Mult. CUSIP6: 70555L

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

17-Dec-2012 CCC+/-- CCC+/--

14-Jun-2011 B-/-- B-/--

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

EUR416.07 mil 7.75% callable nts due

04/30/2014 CCC+ 17-Dec-2012