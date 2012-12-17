FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P cuts Peermont to 'CCC+';outlook negative
#Credit Markets
December 17, 2012 / 12:35 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P cuts Peermont to 'CCC+';outlook negative

Reuters Staff

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 17 -

Overview

-- South African casino, hotel, and business convention resort operator Peermont Global (Proprietary) Ltd. (Peermont) faces substantial refinancing risk due to its complex capital structure and significant debt maturities in 2013-2014.

-- We understand that a capital structure review has been ongoing for some time and in our view there is a substantial risk that the key stakeholders will not reach a timely or definitive agreement. This significantly increases uncertainties over the execution of any refinancing.

-- We are therefore lowering our long-term corporate credit and issue ratings on Peermont to ‘CCC+’ from ‘B-'.

-- The negative outlook reflects our view that Peermont’s current capital structure is unsustainable and there is an increasing risk that the group may undertake a credit-dilutive debt restructuring, which we would view as tantamount to a default under our criteria.

Rating Action

On Dec. 17, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services lowered to ‘CCC+’ from ‘B-’ its long-term corporate credit rating on South African casino, hotel, and business convention resort operator Peermont Global (Proprietary) Ltd. (Peermont).

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
