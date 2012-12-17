TEXT-S&P lowers Croatian Dev. Bank HBOR rtgs to 'BB+/B'; otlk stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 17 -

Overview

-- On Dec. 14, 2012, we lowered our long- and short-term sovereign credit ratings on the Republic of Croatia to ‘BB+/B’ from ‘BBB-/A-3’.

-- Our ratings on 100% state-owned Croatian development bank Hrvatska banka za obnovu i razvitak (HBOR) are equalized with those on the sovereign.

-- We are therefore lowering our long- and short-term issuer credit ratings on HBOR to ‘BB+/B’.

-- The stable outlook on HBOR mirrors that on the sovereign.

Rating Action

On Dec. 17, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services lowered its long- and short-term issuer credit ratings on Croatian 100% state-owned development bank, Hrvatska banka za obnovu i razvitak (HBOR) to ‘BB+/B’ from ‘BBB-/A-3’. The outlook is stable.

Rationale

The ratings on HBOR are equalized with those on Croatia (BB+/Stable/B). We assess as “almost certain” the likelihood that the sovereign would provide sufficient and timely extraordinary support to HBOR in the event of financial distress. We base our assessment of HBOR on our view of the bank‘s:

-- “Critical” role, as it plays a central role in meeting key economic, social, and political objectives of the government and the implementation of a key national policy, namely the development of the Croatian economy and the promotion of the country’s exports; and

-- “Integral” link with the Croatian government through full state ownership, the government’s representation on HBOR’s supervisory board, and the government’s ongoing financial support in the form of regular annual contributions to HBOR’s capital and statutory unconditional guarantees, ensuring HBOR can repay its debts.

HBOR is Croatia’s government-owned specialized development and export credit agency. It benefits from a public policy mandate and strong government support, and operates under an explicit state guarantee. Under article 8 of the HBOR Act, the Republic of Croatia guarantees HBOR’s liabilities unconditionally, irrevocably, and on first demand. The supervisory board--which approves HBOR’s strategy--includes government ministers and members of parliament, giving the state close control over the bank. Since its creation, HBOR has been fully owned by the state and we expect it will remain so. While the bank has adapted its activities to comply with EU rules on state aid, as well as export guarantees and financing, we do not expect those developments to affect its important role in the Croatian government’s economic development plans and policies.

Outlook

The stable outlook on HBOR reflects the outlook on the Republic of Croatia. We could lower the ratings or revise the outlook on HBOR if the sovereign ratings on Croatia were changed or if its outlook were revised. We could also lower the ratings on HBOR if we revised our view of the likelihood of sufficient and timely extraordinary support from the Republic of Croatia, in case of financial distress, in the unlikely event of a reduction or withdrawal of sovereign support.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology and Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010

Ratings List

Downgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From

Hrvatska banka za obnovu i razvitak

Sovereign Credit Rating BB+/Stable/B BBB-/Negative/A-3

Senior Unsecured BB+ BBB-