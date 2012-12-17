TEXT-S&P ratings - United Utilities PLC

Dec 17 -
Ratings -- United Utilities PLC ----------------------------------- 17-Dec-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Positive/A-3 Country: United Kingdom
Primary SIC: Water Supply
Mult. CUSIP6: 91311Q
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
28-Jan-2010 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3
29-Nov-2007 A-/A-2 A-/A-2
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
US$400 mil 6.875% nts due 08/01/2028 BBB- 28-Jan-2010
EUR12 bil med-term note Prog 10/13/1998: sr
unsecd BBB- 28-Jan-2010
US$250 mil 4.55% nts due 06/19/2018 BBB- 28-Jan-2010
EURO CP prog auth amt EUR2 bil A-3 02-Feb-2010