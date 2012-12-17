FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P ratings - United Utilities PLC
December 17, 2012 / 1:26 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P ratings - United Utilities PLC

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 17 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- United Utilities PLC ----------------------------------- 17-Dec-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Positive/A-3 Country: United Kingdom

Primary SIC: Water Supply

Mult. CUSIP6: 91311Q

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

28-Jan-2010 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3

29-Nov-2007 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$400 mil 6.875% nts due 08/01/2028 BBB- 28-Jan-2010

EUR12 bil med-term note Prog 10/13/1998: sr

unsecd BBB- 28-Jan-2010

US$250 mil 4.55% nts due 06/19/2018 BBB- 28-Jan-2010

EURO CP prog auth amt EUR2 bil A-3 02-Feb-2010

