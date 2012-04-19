TEXT-Fitch:Flaws in EMEA CMBS subordination exposed at loan maturity default

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 19 - Fitch Ratings says in a new report that widespread structural flaws in EMEA CMBS transactions undermine the intended subordination of junior to senior noteholders.

In particular, loans failing to repay at maturity expose senior noteholders to interest rate risk. This is not allocated solely to junior investors by standard priorities of payments, which tend to be separate for interest and principal.

The underlying interest rate risk associated with floating rate funding of largely fixed return property can be contained by adopting structural features frequently seen in other structured finance asset classes, such as principal deficiency ledgers and combined waterfalls.

