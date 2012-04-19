TEXT-Fitch:48% value depreciation on repossessed Spanish properties

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 19 - Fitch Ratings says in a new report that achieved sales prices on repossessed properties in Spain are 48% lower, on average, than the valuations conducted at the time of loan origination. The agency has analysed loan-by-loan repossession data on Fitch-rated Spanish structured finance transactions, the majority of which relates to residential properties.

“The significant discount of achieved sale prices from initial valuations reflects the distressed property market conditions. Downward pressure on values is set to remain as home prices are still high relative to average incomes, credit is in short supply and there is a huge overhang of unsold stock,” says Carlos Masip, Director in Fitch’s RMBS team in Madrid.

Fitch notes that the analysed data is entirely comprised of transactions resulting from distressed loans; in addition, the majority of the properties are associated with loans with high original loan-to-value ratios and origination dates in 2005 and 2006. To a certain extent, these characteristics can explain the large gap between the observed value declines and those implied by the House Price Index (HPI). Nonetheless, the differential is significant enough that it cannot be entirely explained by variations between the dataset of repossessed properties and those included in the HPI.

“Fitch expects property prices to continue falling, due to the recessionary environment and severe dislocation of the Spanish property market,” says Juan David Garcia, Senior Director and head of Fitch’s Structured Finance team in Spain. “The speed of the additional correction in prices will largely be driven by financial institutions’ foreclosure management strategies.”

Fitch has analysed more than 11,000 repossessed properties relating to loans originated and serviced by major Spanish banks. This report compares the valuations conducted at origination date to those carried out upon the repossession date of 9,326 properties, and the subsequently achieved sale prices for 2,805 properties.

The report, entitled ‘Spanish Repossessions and Loan Modifications’ is available at www.fitchratings.com.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: Spanish Repossession and Loan Modification Analysis

here