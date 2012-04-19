FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P summary: Sappi Ltd.
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
April 19, 2012 / 11:01 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P summary: Sappi Ltd.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 19 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Sappi Ltd. ------------------------------------ 19-Apr-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BB-/Stable/B Country: South Africa

Primary SIC: Forest products

Mult. CUSIP6: 803069

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

11-May-2009 BB-/B BB-/B

22-Oct-2007 BB/B BB/B

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on South Africa-based forest product group Sappi Ltd. reflect its fair business risk profile, its exposure to the competitive and cyclical European and North American graphic paper markets, and its aggressive financial risk profile. This is balanced by strong cost and market positions in the coated paper and chemical cellulose industries, good geographic diversity, and fair prospects for free operating cash flow (FOCF) generation. On Dec. 31, 2011, Sappi had adjusted debt of about $3 billion.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.