TEXT-S&P rates U.K. RMBS deal Gemgarto 2012-1's classes A, M, & B

OVERVIEW

-- We have assigned our credit ratings to Gemgarto 2012-1’s class A1, M1, M2, B1, and B2 notes.

-- This is the first transaction to securitize collateral originated under Kensington Mortgage Company Ltd’s revised underwriting framework.

-- The collateral pool consists of U.K. nonconforming residential and buy-to-let mortgage loans originated in or after 2010.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today assigned its credit ratings to Gemgarto 2012-1 PLC’s class A1, M1, M2, B1, and B2 notes (see list below).

Gemgarto 2012-1 is the first transaction to securitize collateral originated under Kensington Mortgage Company Ltd.’s (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Investec Bank PLC) revised underwriting framework.

The collateral pool consists of first-lien U.K. nonconforming residential (80.16%) and buy-to-let (19.84%) mortgage loans originated in or after 2010. Of the collateral, 96.20% initially pay interest at a fixed rate and 3.80% have their interest rate capped. There are no self-certified loans in the pool and the weighted-average indexed current loan-to-value ratio is 74.35%.