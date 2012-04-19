FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P rates U.K. RMBS deal Gemgarto 2012-1's classes A, M, & B
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 19, 2012 / 11:06 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P rates U.K. RMBS deal Gemgarto 2012-1's classes A, M, & B

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Apr 19 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have assigned our credit ratings to Gemgarto 2012-1’s class A1, M1, M2, B1, and B2 notes.

-- This is the first transaction to securitize collateral originated under Kensington Mortgage Company Ltd’s revised underwriting framework.

-- The collateral pool consists of U.K. nonconforming residential and buy-to-let mortgage loans originated in or after 2010.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today assigned its credit ratings to Gemgarto 2012-1 PLC’s class A1, M1, M2, B1, and B2 notes (see list below).

Gemgarto 2012-1 is the first transaction to securitize collateral originated under Kensington Mortgage Company Ltd.’s (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Investec Bank PLC) revised underwriting framework.

The collateral pool consists of first-lien U.K. nonconforming residential (80.16%) and buy-to-let (19.84%) mortgage loans originated in or after 2010. Of the collateral, 96.20% initially pay interest at a fixed rate and 3.80% have their interest rate capped. There are no self-certified loans in the pool and the weighted-average indexed current loan-to-value ratio is 74.35%.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.