TEXT-S&P rates Dutch RMBS transaction Arena 2012-1
December 17, 2012 / 2:31 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P rates Dutch RMBS transaction Arena 2012-1

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 17 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have assigned ratings to Arena 2012-I’s floating-rate class A1, A2, B, and C mortgage-backed notes.

-- Arena will issue the notes to fund the purchase price of a performing portfolio of mortgage loans secured over residential properties in The Netherlands.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today assigned its credit ratings to Arena 2012-I B.V.’s EUR678.3 million floating-rate class A1, A2, B, and fixed-rate class C mortgage-backed notes due 2044. Arena has also issued EUR32.2 million unrated class D, E, and F notes (see list below).

The ratings on Arena 2012-I’s notes reflect our assessment of the payment structure and cash flow mechanics of the transaction, and our cash flow analysis to assess whether the notes will be repaid under stress-test scenarios. Another key consideration in our rating analysis is the protection for noteholders from a combination of excess spread, subordination, a reserve fund, and a cash advance facility to cover credit losses and income shortfalls.

Arena 2012-I has issued the notes to fund the purchase price of a performing portfolio of mortgage loans secured over residential properties in The Netherlands.

