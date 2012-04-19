TEXT-S&P cuts rtgs on Barion Funding super snr & junior snr nts

Our analysis indicates that there has been an overall deterioration in the general credit quality of the underlying assets in the portfolio since our previous review (see “Various Rating Actions Taken On HSBC’s Malachite, Mazarin, And Barion Vehicles Due To Credit Deterioration”, published on Sept. 17, 2010). For example, approximately 26% of the assets in the portfolio were rated ‘AAA’ at our previous review in September 2010, verses 10% under the current portfolio according to our analysis. In addition, assets rated in the ‘CCC’ category (i.e., ‘CCC+', ‘CCC’, or ‘CCC-') have increased since our previous review. Currently, 16% of the underlying assets are rated in the ‘CCC’ category according to our analysis, verses 10% at our previous review. Overall, the current weighted-average rating on the assets in the portfolio is in the ‘A’ category, down from ‘AA’ at our previous review.

We subjected the capital structure to a cash flow analysis based on the updated methodology and assumptions as outlined by our criteria, to determine the break-even default rate (BDR) for each rated class of notes. At the same time, we conducted an updated credit analysis based on our updated assumptions, to determine the scenario default rate (SDR) at each rating level, which we then compared against its respective BDR. In our analysis, we used the reported portfolio balance that we considered to be performing, the weighted-average spread, and the weighted-average recovery rates that we considered to be appropriate. We incorporated various cash flow stress scenarios using our standard default patterns, levels, and timings for each rating category assumed for all classes of notes, in conjunction with different interest rate stress scenarios.

In our view, the impact of our updated assumptions for pools of structured finance assets has also been a factor in today’s rating actions. Based on these assumptions, our analysis shows that all tranches now face higher assumed losses and liquidity constraints, which has led to a fall in the BDR for each tranche in the transaction. Moreover, our updated methodology has led to a significant increase in the probabilities of default that the transaction can expect at each rating level, resulting in higher SDR levels than at our previous review. For example, our analysis indicates that the SDR at the ‘AA+’ rating level increases to 28.3% from 14.06% at our previous review.

Part of our analysis also included a “look-through” analysis of the underlying U.S. RMBS securities currently held in the Barion portfolio, to assess the current and expected future losses in the transaction. We then used this information to determine the default and recovery assumptions in our analysis of the Barion liabilities.

In our view, the credit deterioration witnessed in the underlying portfolio, combined with our updated assumptions, has meant that that the notes issued by Barion Funding are unable to maintain their current rating levels. Therefore, we have lowered our ratings on the super senior and junior senior notes to levels that we consider commensurate with current credit enhancement levels.

We have affirmed our ‘CCC- (sf)’ ratings on the fast pay and slow pay income notes because our analysis indicates that these tranches are unable to withstand our credit and cash flow stresses at any higher than their current rating levels.

None of the ratings on the notes was constrained by either the largest obligor or industry default test--two supplemental stress tests we introduced as part of our updated criteria.

STANDARD & POOR‘S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.

If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available here.

RATINGS LIST

Class Rating

To From

Barion Funding Ltd.

RATINGS LOWERED

EUR802,950,000 Super Senior

AA+ (sf) AAA (sf)

GBP303,571,551.84 Super Senior

AA+ (sf) AAA (sf)

$2,523,559,979.55 Super Senior

AA+ (sf) AAA (sf)

$191.06 Million Junior Senior Series 2010-1 Tranche 1 Tier 4

AA+ (sf) AAA (sf)

$165 Million Junior Senior Series 2010-2 Tranche 1 Tier 6

AA- (sf) AAA (sf)

$165 Million Junior Senior Series 2010-3 Tranche 1 Tier 8

A+ (sf) AA+ (sf)

$110 Million Junior Senior Series 2010-4 Tranche 1 Tier 10

BBB+ (sf) AA (sf)

$110 Million Junior Senior Series 2010-5 Tranche 1 Tier 12

BBB+ (sf) A+ (sf)

EUR15 Million Junior Senior Senior 2010-6 Tranche 1 Tier 14

BBB (sf) A+ (sf)

$70 Million Junior Senior Senior 2010-7 Tranche 1 Tier 16

BB+ (sf) BBB+ (sf)

$50 Million Junior Senior Senior 2010-8 Tranche 1 Tier 18

BB+ (sf) BBB+ (sf)

$50 Million Junior Senior Senior 2010-9 Tranche 1 Tier 20

BB+ (sf) BBB- (sf)

$50 Million Junior Senior Senior 2010-10 Tranche 1 Tier 22

BB- (sf) BB+ (sf)

$50 Million Junior Senior Senior 2010-11 Tranche 1 Tier 24

B+ (sf) BB+ (sf)

$35 Million Junior Senior Senior 2010-12 Tranche 1 Tier 26

B+ (sf) BB+ (sf)

RATINGS AFFIRMED

EUR28.291 Million Tier 1 Fast Pay Income Notes

CCC- (sf)

GBP5.783 Million Tier 1 Fast Pay Income Notes

CCC- (sf)

$33.233 Million Tier 1 Fast Pay Income Notes

CCC- (sf)

$3.808 Million Tier 1 Fast Pay Income Notes

CCC- (sf)

EUR19.875 Million Tier 1 Slow Pay Income Notes

CCC- (sf)

GBP16.509 Million Tier 1 Slow Pay Income Notes

CCC- (sf)

JPY1.191 Billion Tier 1 Slow Pay Income Notes

CCC- (sf)

$216.44 Million Tier 1 Slow Pay Income Notes

CCC- (sf)

$3.88 Million Tier 1 Slow Pay Income Notes

CCC- (sf)

$5.394 Million Tier 1 Slow Pay Income Notes

CCC- (sf)

$5.394 Million Tier 1 Slow Pay Income Notes

CCC- (sf)