TEXT-Fitch affirms Stuttgarter Leben at IFS 'A';outlook stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 19 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed German life insurer Stuttgarter Lebensversicherung a.G.’s (SLV) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at ‘A’ with a Stable Outlook.

The affirmation reflects SLV’s very strong capital position, the company’s conservative investment mix and earnings diversification through its affiliates. These positive rating factors are partly offset by the company’s concentrated distribution channels and its relatively modest size.

Based on its risk-based capital assessment, Fitch views SLV’s capitalisation as very strong. This view is also reflected in SLV’s regulatory solvency margin of 255% at end-2011. In addition, SLV holds strong off-balance-sheet reserves (net unrealised gains) which totalled EUR373.6m (2010: EUR344.1m) and represented 8.1% (2010: 7.5%) of the company’s total investments at end-2011. This compares favourably to the German market as a whole, which reported an average off-balance sheet reserve ratio of 4.2% in 2010.

In 2011, SLV’s new business volume (NBV) increased by 42.6%, which resulted in gross written premium (GWP) growth of 4.8%. This is against the market trend, which Fitch expects to have declined by almost 5%. Fitch notes positively that SLV achieved positive growth of regular GWP of 2.7% in 2011 after several years decline. Fitch estimates the market’s growth of regular GWP to have been around 1% in 2011.

SLV achieved a net investment return rate (NIRR) of 4.5% in 2011 (2010: 4.5%), while Fitch expects that the German market average declined to 4.0% (2010: 4.3%) in 2011. SLV invested 7.9% of its total investments in equities at end-2011 which Fitch believes was higher than the market average. The market’s equity exposure was 3.2% at end of H111 Given SLV’s strong capitalisation and stable investment strategy, the agency expects that SLV’s equity investments will continue to remain above market average at end-2012, thus making the company more exposed to equity market shocks than many of its peers.

The key rating triggers that could result in an upgrade include continued above market-average growth in GWP in combination with sustaining the level of new business volume.

A weakened market position, as measured by market share, could trigger a negative rating action. However, Fitch considers a downgrade as relatively unlikely while the company continues to maintain very strong capitalisation.

SLV is the holding company of the Stuttgarter mutual insurance group. The consolidated group had total assets of around EUR5.9bn at end-2011, generated around EUR536m GWP in life insurance and around EUR92m GWP in non-life insurance.