TEXT-Fitch:Variations in ABS disclosure can cause uncertainty

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 19 - The International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) has asked for comments on a series of questions about tructured finance surveillance, one of which is whether variations in disclosure increase uncertainty and lack of comparability for investors. Fitch Ratings believes differences in the quality and quantity of information reported as well as the definitions used make it harder to directly compare performance.

We believe that complete disclosure should include not only required figures, but the definitions and calculations used to create the reporting. In this way investors can ensure that comparisons between the performance of different deals and particularly across jurisdictions are made on a like-for-like basis.

To take arrears as an example, there are numerous ways the amounts, timing and provisions are defined and these can have a significant effect on the reported numbers.

Some transactions calculate the length of arrears as the time since a missed payment. Other transactions calculate it as payments outstanding divided by the payments due. On a floating rate loan this can alter the reported length of time a borrower has been in arrears. Counter-intuitively if interest rates increase and the payment due goes up, then the length of time the borrower is considered to have been in arrears decreases. In yet other transactions, the length of arrears is calculated from the end of any grace period the bank has extended. This makes borrowers appear as if they are only one month overdue when they may not have made a payment for two months.

The notional amount in arrears can also be reported in different ways. The industry standard is to report the whole loan as delinquent. In some jurisdictions however, only the size of the missed payment is reported as being delinquent. This makes a large difference to the reported figures.

The last area of difference in arrears reporting is how provisions are calculated. In some transactions, delinquent loans that have been provisioned against are removed from the portfolio. In others, the loan remains and in yet others proportions of the loans are removed depending on the size of the provisioning.

We encourage clear reporting and transparency through our Issuer Report Grades (IRGs), which score transactions on the amount and quality of information they make available to investors. Behind the IRGs are guidelines for what we consider to be best practice for disclosure. The publication of IRGs creates an incentive for issuers to improve their reporting by providing an independent assessment of the adequacy of the disclosure for each transaction.

In recent years we have seen improvements in the standards of reporting provided for many sectors of structured finance and an increased willingness from issuers to improve disclosure. We welcome initiatives from market participants and regulators that encourage this progress.