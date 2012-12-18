TEXT-Fitch affirms Sinarmas MSIG at IFS 'AA+(idn)'; outlook stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 18 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Indonesia-based PT Asuransi Jiwa Sinarmas MSIG’s (Sinarmas MSIG) National Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating at ‘AA+(idn)’ with a Stable Outlook.

The rating reflects Sinarmas MSIG’s strong market positioning as a life insurer in Indonesia with a market share of over 10% at end-September 2012. Its capital level, as measured by its statutory risk-based capitalisation (RBC) ratio, remained strong at 580.28% as of end-September 2012 compared with the regulatory minimum of 120%, and is, in Fitch’s view, sufficient to support further business expansion.

The rating is constrained by the insurer’s concentration on single-premium products, usually offered as substitutes to deposits. The sustainability of premium sales of these products could pose a challenge if market competition intensifies or in the event of a liquidity crisis. In response, management has indicated its intention to shift focus towards more regular-premium products.

Sinarmas MSIG’s financial results for the first nine months of 2012 remained sound despite erosion to investment income as a result of a less favorable market environment. Since the insurer derives its profit mainly from excess investment returns (the difference between actual investment returns and crediting rates offered to policyholders), the ability to continuously monitor investment risks and strategies to reduce volatility remains key. Fitch has not seen a material change in the company’s risk appetite with its benchmark asset allocation continuing to consist mainly of cash and fixed income instruments.

The insurer has continued to benefit from ongoing support from its 50% shareholder Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company, Limited (MSI, IFS ‘A+'/Stable), one of Japan’s largest non-life insurance companies. Fitch is of the view that Sinarmas MSIG could improve premium income and broaden its target market by further tapping on MSI’s technical expertise on product development and distribution strategies.

Key rating triggers for an upgrade include ongoing support from and closer business cooperation with MSI which translates into a more established market position and distribution network. Successful business diversification with less reliance on single-premium products would also benefit the rating.

Key rating triggers for a downgrade are a significant deterioration in capital levels with its RBC ratio falling below 200% on a sustained basis and material reduction in business volume resulting in a weakened franchise.