TEXT-S&P summary: Tokio Marine Europe Insurance Ltd.

Dec 18 -

Summary analysis -- Tokio Marine Europe Insurance Ltd. ------------ 18-Dec-2012

Country: United Kingdom

Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and

casualty

insurance

Financial Strength Rating History:

09-Sep-2003 NR/--

16-Apr-2002 AA-/--

Rationale

Our rating on London-based Tokio Marine Europe Insurance Ltd. (TMEI) reflects the unconditional guarantee of policy obligations provided to the entity by Japan-based Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co. Ltd. (Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire; AA-/Negative/A-1+), part of Tokio Marine Group. TMEI is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire.

This explicit support agreement meets the guarantee criteria of Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services. We expect Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire to ensure that claims made by TMEI policyholders are paid, and as a consequence, the rating on TMEI will move in tandem with those on Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire.

TMEI provides insurance to Japanese-owned risks throughout Europe, where a relationship exists between the insured’s Japanese parent and Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire. The company also underwrites local market commercial risks, and the proportion of net premiums written sourced from non-Japanese clients has increased to 70%, in line with Standard & Poor’s expectations. TMEI reinsures a significant proportion of its gross premiums written to Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire through fronting arrangements, including its participation in Global Aerospace Underwriting Managers Ltd., an aviation insurance pool.

Outlook

The negative outlook on the rating on TMEI reflects that on its guarantor, Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire. The rating or outlook on TMEI would only move in tandem with a change in the rating or outlook on Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire.

Rating Criteria And Research

